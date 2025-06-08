MiniCPM 4.0

MiniCPM 4.0

Ultra-efficient on-device AI, now even faster

MiniCPM 4.0 is a family of ultra-efficient, open-source models for on-device AI. Offers significant speed-ups on edge chips, strong performance, and includes highly quantized BitCPM versions.
MiniCPM-V 4.5

Launching today
GPT-4o level vision model on the phone
MiniCPM-V 4.5 is a new 8B open-source MLLM that delivers GPT-4o level performance on your phone. It excels at image, video, and document understanding, beating top proprietary models on key benchmarks like OCRBench.
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment
Hi everyone!

While on-device models still have a way to go to catch up with the cloud, the progress recently has been incredibly fast. The promise has always been about bringing powerful capabilities locally, and MiniCPM-V 4.5 is a huge step in that direction.

It's an 8B open-source multimodal model that is outperforming giants like GPT-4o and Gemini Pro on major vision benchmarks.

Its efficiency and accessibility are awesome. It has great OCR and video understanding, and it's easy to run with tools like Ollama and llama.cpp. This is a very powerful new option for building on the edge.

Try this model here on Gradio.