This is the 2nd launch from MiniCPM 4.0. View more

MiniCPM-V 4.5 Launching today GPT-4o level vision model on the phone Visit

MiniCPM-V 4.5 is a new 8B open-source MLLM that delivers GPT-4o level performance on your phone. It excels at image, video, and document understanding, beating top proprietary models on key benchmarks like OCRBench.