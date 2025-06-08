MiniCPM 4.0
Launching today
Ultra-efficient on-device AI, now even faster
23 followers
MiniCPM 4.0 is a family of ultra-efficient, open-source models for on-device AI. Offers significant speed-ups on edge chips, strong performance, and includes highly quantized BitCPM versions.
Hi everyone!
On-device AI is developing at an incredible pace lately. We keep seeing models that are smaller, yet more powerful, and specifically optimized for edge devices and chips. This is great news, especially for developers building privacy-focused applications or new AI hardware. It's a really interesting time for this space.
The new MiniCPM 4.0 is designed for exactly this kind of extreme efficiency. It's an open-source model family achieving over 5x generation speed-ups on typical edge hardware. Despite its focus on size and speed, it maintains top-tier performance for its scale.
The team has also released a whole ecosystem around it, including highly compressed BitCPM versions, specialized agent models for tasks like generating surveys or using MCP tools, and their own efficient CUDA inference framework.