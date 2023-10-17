Middleware
Middleware is a YC backend full-stack AI observability platform that helps developers detect, diagnose, and resolve issues in real time—automatically. By providing deep insights across your entire stack, you ensure optimal performance and reliability for AI-powered applications.
I’m Laduram, founder and CEO of Middleware. Super excited to introduce our latest launch: Ops AI — your observability co-pilot that not only detects issues in production, but actually fixes them.
With Ops AI, resolving production problems becomes as simple as clicking a button. When something breaks, you’ll get an alert. From there, just ask Ops AI for a fix — it analyzes the issue, identifies the affected code using GitHub’s MCP server, and automatically creates a pull request with the fix. No more digging through logs or guessing root causes.
Why Ops AI?
Middleware is a full-stack observability platform — we do infra monitoring, APM, logs, RUM, synthetic monitoring, and browser testing. That means we have complete context when something goes wrong and can resolve issues faster and smarter than traditional tools.
