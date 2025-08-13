Launching today
MemoryPet
Turn your browsers toolbar into an animated usage monitor
Bring your Chrome toolbar to life with animated pets that speed up or slow down based on your computer’s memory usage. Pick from cats, parrots, and more. Fun, lightweight, and surprisingly useful at a glance.
MemoryPet
AltPage.ai
Wait, turning my toolbar into a little animated usage monitor? That’s such a clever twist—I always forget to check my memory usage until my laptop starts lagging. Does it work with multiple browsers?
MemoryPet
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thank you! At the moment, it only works with Chromium-based browsers, since Firefox doesn’t provide API access to memory usage. So it should work perfectly with Safari, Brave, and other Chromium-based browsers. :)
Agnes AI
Ngl, having a cute pet speed up as my memory goes wild is way more fun than boring old graphs—truely clever idea! Love how lightweight it is too.
MemoryPet
@cruise_chen That’s exactly why I built it! :) It even includes a graph for those who love stats. I’ve optimized it as much as possible, since loading the frames very fast can get resource-intensive. I think I’ve found a good balance, though. The animation also goes idle and caps the FPS when the browser isn’t in use, to protect resources.