94 followers
Introducing the world’s first Large Visual Memory Model - AI that sees and remembers video like ChatGPT does with text. Upload to Memories.ai and search or ask questions anytime.
What do you think? …
Memories.ai
I’m Shawn, founder of Memories.ai, former researcher at Meta, and PhD in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.
🚀 Today we’re launching Memories.ai – the world’s first Large Visual Memory Model (LVMM). Our goal? Give AI human-like visual memory.
🧠 Why Visual Memory?
AI today is mostly chat-based. But humans aren’t just chat-based – we think, remember, and interact with the world visually. Visual memory is core to how we understand people, places, and context. That’s what we’re bringing to AI.
With Memories.ai, AI can see, understand, and remember your video content – just like a person would. Once your videos are uploaded and indexed, you can interact with them naturally, ask questions, and retrieve any moment instantly — no need to reprocess anything.
🎥 What You Can Do With Memories.ai
Chat with your video library: Ask questions and get answers from your video content, instantly.
Create videos via chat: Our Video Creator Agent (Beta) lets you generate video content simply by chatting.
This is like Lovable for vidoe editing
No more dragging and clipping
Just one prompt, you get your edited video directly
Discover trends & influencers: Our Video Marketer Agent (Beta) indexes over 1 million TikToks so you can:
Explore viral trends,
Identify relevant creators — all in seconds.
No more scrolling through endless feeds. Just chat and get what you need.
Maybe perplexity for TikTok?
Thank you all for your support!
BestPage.ai
Wait, so I can actually *ask* my videos questions now? That’s wild—no more scrubbing through hours of footage. Super smart idea, fr. Props to the team!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai yes, you can ask your videos just like you can ask your pdfs in ChatGPT! Worth a try!
Congrats! Is it possible to list your AI a few YT videos (let's say lectures and podcasts) and then ask it to organise some info from them into a single output?
Memories.ai
I’m Shawn, founder of Memories.ai, former researcher at Meta, and PhD in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.
🚀 Today we’re launching Memories.ai – the world’s first Large Visual Memory Model (LVMM). Our goal? Give AI human-like visual memory.
🧠 Why Visual Memory?
AI today is mostly chat-based. But humans aren’t just chat-based – we think, remember, and interact with the world visually. Visual memory is core to how we understand people, places, and context. That’s what we’re bringing to AI.
With Memories.ai, AI can see, understand, and remember your video content – just like a person would. Once your videos are uploaded and indexed, you can interact with them naturally, ask questions, and retrieve any moment instantly — no need to reprocess anything.
🎥 What You Can Do With Memories.ai
Chat with your video library: Ask questions and get answers from your video content, instantly.
Create videos via chat: Our Video Creator Agent (Beta) lets you generate video content simply by chatting.
This is like Lovable for vidoe editing
No more dragging and clipping
Just one prompt, you get your edited video directly
Discover trends & influencers: Our Video Marketer Agent (Beta) indexes over 1 million TikToks so you can:
Explore viral trends,
Identify relevant creators — all in seconds.
No more scrolling through endless feeds. Just chat and get what you need.
Maybe perplexity for TikTok?
Thank you all for your support!
BestPage.ai
Wait, so I can actually *ask* my videos questions now? That’s wild—no more scrubbing through hours of footage. Super smart idea, fr. Props to the team!
Memories.ai
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai yes, you can ask your videos just like you can ask your pdfs in ChatGPT! Worth a try!
Congrats! Is it possible to list your AI a few YT videos (let's say lectures and podcasts) and then ask it to organise some info from them into a single output?