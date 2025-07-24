15 followers
Use /book slash command to book your office meeting rooms. Check room's schedule, avoid double bookings and get 10-minute reminders. Reschedule or cancel your bookings with just a few clicks. Let admins manage the rooms.
MeetHub
Hey Product Hunt 👋You know how it is – Slack has become the central hub for so many teams. But I kept running into this friction: having to jump out of Slack just to book a meeting room, and that small context-switching was a real productivity drain.It led me to build something truly integrated. Many existing solutions require external logins, complicated setups, or even costly physical displays. With MeetHub, you can:
Book rooms, manage your bookings, and check room availability — all inside Slack
10-minute reminders before your meetings
Customizable booking intervals (1/5/10/15/30/60 mins)
Per-room earliest/latest booking hours
Assign room managers to add/update/delete rooms
My goal was to create something that helps teams stay focused and productive by handling a common office need effortlessly, all in one familiar place.As always, it’s awesome to get feedback from the Product Hunt community!
So nice! Will you be adding support for the major meeting room apis out there? I assume they exist 😬
