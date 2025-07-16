Ting is a free AI assistant that books meetings in email the way they really happen - human, messy. Just CC Ting - it reads the thread, checks calendars, suggests times, and sends the invite. Like Calendly, with an LLM. *Closed beta - PH users jump the queue*
Meet-Ting
Weirdly, I’m going to thank Rick Rubin for this one.
I’ve spent years at TikTok, ByteDance, adidas etc. but always too afraid to bet on myself.
In his book, Rick talks about tuning into signals - the ones artists and builders learn to hear.
One morning, after a blur of reschedule emails, I thought: why can’t AI just handle this?
(My theory: we wake up, feel what we feel, and change plans. The scheduling circus begins.)
As a daydreamer, ideas often float in and out. But this one stuck. So I tuned in.
What we built:
That moment became Meet-Ting (or just Ting) - a free AI scheduling assistant you CC into emails.
It reads the thread, checks calendars, suggests times, follows up, reschedules, and sends the invite.
Today it handles 1:1 meetings on Gmail. If both use Ting, it “mind-melds” and books instantly - no back-and-forth.
Why now?
For too long, we’ve booked meetings like machines: link → time → invite → accept → calendar jail.
But life isn’t static. Sometimes plans just shift. And link-based scheduling tools can't keep pace with this.
Ting is built for that reality - human, fluid, slightly chaotic.
We’re building toward a more emotionally intelligent scheduling system - one that learns your patterns, seeks context, and understands you time.
If meetings are more than just meetups to you - we’d love your feedback.
-Dan (Chief Ting)
I'm quite familiar with the meeting booking space — it's what enables me to make a living these days!
So you might think that @Calendly and Motion cornered the market — but these were products from the pre-LLM era. Not that these products couldn't integrate more conversational flows, but if they were able to start over now — what would they do differently?
And that's what makes Meet-Ting timely, relevant, and worth a try!
Parsagon
Congrats on the launch! The "mind-melding" definitely sounds interesting - potentially some great network externalities there
Meet-Ting
@sand1929 Exactly the aim - a delightful way for friends, families and colleagues to quickly get together based on their unique calendars and preferences, without the back-and-forth. Hopefully we can finally help them get that meet-up 'out of the group chat'!