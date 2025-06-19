MBCompass
Launching today
A featurish, lightweight compass app
MBCompass is a lightweight, open-source compass app for Android with real-time GPS, OpenStreetMap support, clear cardinal direction, and no ads or tracking. Most compass apps are basic or bloated — MBCompass is accurate, clean, and truly ad-free.
MBCompass
👋 Hi everyone! I'm excited to share 🧭MBCompass, a lightweight, feature-rich, and privacy-respecting compass app I built for Android.
Most compass apps are either too basic or bloated with ads and unnecessary permissions. I wanted something simple, open-source, and actually useful — especially for things like hiking and navigation.
Top Feature:
• Shows real-time cardinal direction and magnetic strength 🧲
• Displays your GPS location on OpenStreetMap 🗺️ (Within the app)
• Supports light/dark themes 🌙 and landscape mode
• Has zero ads, no in-app purchases, 💯 and no trackers
It's built with Jetpack Compose, optimized to be smooth, tiny (~1.7MB), and follows Android best practices.
Built this for the community — your feedback, ideas, and use cases mean a lot