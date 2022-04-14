MarqVision

From counterfeits and pirated content to fraudulent sites and unauthorized sellers, MarqVision provides end-to-end brand control across 1,500+ platforms in 118+ countries. Our AI-powered detection and global legal network enable rapid, scalable enforcement—so your team can move faster, protect revenue, and preserve brand equity across every digital touchpoint.
Stop Unauthorized Sales. Protect Your Margins.
MarqVision helps brands fight gray market sales with AI-powered SKU detection, hourly price monitoring, and seller compliance tools. Reclaim pricing control to safeguard margins and maintain channel integrity. Your products, your rules!
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We’re excited to introduce MarqVision’s Unauthorized Sales service. Unauthorized sellers cost brands billions by breaking MAP, straining partner relationships, and damaging customer trust. With MarqVision, you get: ✅ AI SKU-matching with 94%+ accuracy ✅ Hourly MAP and price monitoring across Amazon, eBay, Walmart and more ✅ Global seller insights from a 10M+ reseller database ✅ Automated compliance and reseller management The result is stable pricing, healthier margins, and lasting customer confidence. We’d love your feedback and thoughts. What challenges have you faced with unauthorized sales? 👉 Book a demo and check it live: https://www.marqvision.com/reque...
Grateful for the support from this community 🙏. Every upvote and comment helps us reach more brands facing this problem.