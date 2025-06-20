MailMood - AI Email Rewriter
Launching today
From casual email to corporate speak — in one click
24 followers
MailMood is a Chrome extension that rewrites your emails in clean, confident, modern business language — in one click. Whether your tone is too casual, aggressive, or awkward, MailMood makes you sound like a pro instantly.
MailMood - AI Email Rewriter
minimalist phone: creating folders
I used to have Ghostwriter.
What is the advantage of MailMood over Ghost?
50+ Contract Templates by Clientjoy