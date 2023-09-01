Magic Patterns
Design new features with AI
Create interactive designs, get user feedback, or deploy to your website. Magic Patterns is the AI design platform for product teams.
Hey Product Hunt, we've been working hard behind the scenes to make Magic Patterns the best vibe-designing tool it can be.
Some new features we've released thanks to your awesome feedback:
- Commands: Default prompts that make prompting straightforward. For example, try prompting /Inspiration.
- Components: Create and build with re-usable components from your design system
- Permissions: Easily share designs with your teammates and carefully control who has access
What do you want to see next from Magic Patterns? We're growing very fast!!!
👋 Hey Product Hunt! We're excited to introduce Magic Patterns, the AI design tool for product teams.
Here's a bit of background:
📅 In 2023, we launched a similar product called "Design Patterns" on Product Hunt. It was a collection of components that promised to "help you find the perfect component." It hit Product of the Day, and we knew there was something here.
👨💻 We saw how good the new AI models were and we knew this was the perfect application for it. So we built the first version of Magic Patterns that helped you generate a basic component from a prompt.
👥 From all the amazing feedback we've gotten from the community and our customers, we've iterated. A lot. You can now do much more than just generate basic components with Magic Patterns.
Here are some of my favorite things you can do with Magic Patterns:
Easily revert and switch between versions to explore different variants and ideas
Connect your custom design system to generate designs using your custom components
Leverage default prompts & tools to make debugging and iterating fast and easy
Share your designs in a collaborative infinite canvas
And this is all just the tip of the iceberg. We have so much more planned, but we'd love to hear what you think! What do you want to see next from Magic Patterns?
p.s. use the code "PH10" for 10% off our Hobby plan!
Excited to be sharing Magic Patterns with the Product Hunt community. We've gotten awesome feedback from our customers ranging from startups to enterprises, but we'd love to hear from you!
Some things we've heard recently from our users:
"Great product and very response founder and team for enhancements. Core part of my teams workflow."
"Magic Patterns is probably the best UI/UX generator that exist today. Such a delightful experience."
"I tried every generative design tool on the market. Magic Patterns is the best and keeps getting better."