I've spent 1-2 months exploring actually useful AI applications for product designers who want to quickly spin out UX/UI artefacts. Save yourself the time on the bloatware bullshit that exists in market, this is the real deal. I am very, very impressed. Been in design for over 10 years, this is the first AI application that has positively impacted my workflow. The special call out here is the formatting of the designs when exporting to Figma. The layers are properly organised, properly stacked and easy to adjust. Other apps out there like Uizard give you a wall of nonsense that takes infinitely longer to sift through than just building it out yourself. Well done team.

