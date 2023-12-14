Subscribe
Sign in

Magic Hour

Platform for AI video generation

4.615 reviews

467 followers

Visit website
Video editingPhoto editingAI Generative Art

Magic Hour allows anyone to create engaging video content in just minutes. We take the best open source models and put them in easy-to-use interfaces so you can generate videos in styles including animations, video-to-video, face swap, and text-to-video. You can use the product at magichour.ai

© 2025 Product Hunt