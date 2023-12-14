Magic Hour
Platform for AI video generation4.6•15 reviews•
467 followers
Magic Hour allows anyone to create engaging video content in just minutes. We take the best open source models and put them in easy-to-use interfaces so you can generate videos in styles including animations, video-to-video, face swap, and text-to-video. You can use the product at magichour.ai
Magic Hour
Hi Product Hunt 👋,
I'm Runbo, co-founder of Magic Hour. We make AI tools that help anyone create engaging videos and images, no editing skills required.
Today we’re launching a free AI Selfie Generator.
It started as a side project. We fine-tuned a bunch of styles - Studio Ghibli, Marble, Funko Pop, GTA, and more, and spent hours tweaking aesthetics, composition, and resemblance.
Now it’s one of our favorite tools on the site. Just drag and drop a photo, and get a stylized selfie in seconds. 100% free, no signup required. It’s fast, fun, and might become your new profile pic.
This tool is part of our broader mission:
Make video and image creation magical, even if you’ve never edited anything in your life.
Let us know what styles you want to see next - we read every comment. And if you want to try other tools on Magic Hour (like video face swaps or talking photos), they’re all live too.
Best,
Runbo
P.S. Use PH20 for 20% off your first purchase before July 1
WishMerge
@runs Congrats Runbo, Magic Hour is super fun and polished. Sent a LinkedIn request — would love to connect and support your journey.
Magic Hour
Hi Product Hunt,
This is James, Product Lead at Magic Hour. We're a tiny team based in Oakland, CA so your support means a ton.
As Runbo mentioned, we spent many weeks working to bring your favorite art styles to the next level. There's a lot of products out there that do similar style transfers, but we really wanted to get that extra 1% right so your selfie actually feels like Hayao Miyazaki or Pete Docter animated it. Let us know if we got there 😊
It’s dead simple to use, 100% free, and takes seconds — just like all of other free tools (check out this one too!)
Got a style idea or any feedback? We’d love to chat, hit us up anytime to share feedback or just say hi.
- James
*Again, use PH20 for 20% off your first purchase before July 1 ✌️
Pretty fun! I liked the results better than ChatGPT which had a yellow hue when I tried it with Ghibli. Also, thanks for not asking to create account right before giving the result.