Magic Beanz
A crypto service easier than anything you’ve tried before
Magic Beanz makes every part of crypto simple and effortless. No clutter, no confusion—just one tap and you’re done. From signing up to buying crypto and even earning with crypto savings, you can do it all in Magic Beanz.
Magic Beanz
Hey Everyone! I'm Jungwoo, founder of Magic Beanz 🌱
💸 Exploring and accessing blockchain has always felt way too complex—too many jargons, endless steps, confusing UI/UX, plus the constant worry about scams and hacks. Keeping security tight while actually using your money shouldn’t be this hard.
✨ That’s why we built Magic Beanz. Think of it like Cash App, but your money, in your hand.
- Secure & easy start with Face ID
- Deposit instantly with Apple Pay
- One-click buy/sell crypto (like Bitcoin & Ethereum)
- Earn more with your crypto & cash
Magic Beanz isn’t just another wallet—it’s a new gateway into finance. No more crypto headaches. Just simple, secure access to money that grows with you.
🚀 We’re starting with Cash, Ethereum Earn, and a few select cryptos, but this is just the beginning. We’ll be rolling out frequent updates to unlock more features that maximize your crypto journey and empower your financial habits.
We’d love your feedback (or just to say hi) 👉 support@magicbeanz.io
I've been struggling with complicated crypto apps but it feels like a breath of fresh air. One tap simplicity is exactly what I need. Excited to try saving and earning too!