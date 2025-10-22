Launching today
LunaRoute
High-perf, secure local proxy for AI coding assistants
4 followers
High-perf, secure local proxy for AI coding assistants
4 followers
LunaRoute is a high-performance secure local proxy for AI coding assistants like Claude Code, Codex, and OpenCode. Get complete visibility into every LLM interaction with zero-overhead passthrough, session recording, and powerful debugging capabilities
Free
Launch tags:GitHub•Development
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
SelfHostLLM