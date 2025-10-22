Launching today
LunaRoute

LunaRoute

High-perf, secure local proxy for AI coding assistants

4 followers

Visit website
LunaRoute is a high-performance secure local proxy for AI coding assistants like Claude Code, Codex, and OpenCode. Get complete visibility into every LLM interaction with zero-overhead passthrough, session recording, and powerful debugging capabilities
LunaRoute gallery image
LunaRoute gallery image
LunaRoute gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
GitHubDevelopment
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Eran Sandler
Maker
📌
👋 Hey everyone! I’m Eran — I built LunaRoute because I got tired of not knowing what my coding assistants (like Claude Code and Codex CLI) were actually doing under the hood. LunaRoute gives you full visibility into your AI coding sessions — every prompt, response, token, and cost - all locally and without slowing anything down. You can even redact or tokenize sensitive data before it leaves your machine, and share one proxy across your whole team. It’s open-source, runs locally, and helps you debug, track, and understand your AI tools better. Would love for you to try it, share feedback, and of course… ⭐ it on GitHub 😄 👉 https://github.com/erans/lunaroute
.Tech Domains
.Tech Domains
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted