Create mind-blowing videos and visuals by speaking to AI. Lucent Chat unifies every AI model into one workspace, optimizes prompts, and helps creators and marketers ideate, generate and iterate blazingly fast.
Lucent Chat
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm Alex, co-founder of Lucent Chat, and I'm incredibly excited (and honestly a bit nervous!) to share what our team has been building for the past few months.
What We Built
Lucent Chat is an all-in-one AI creative workspace where you can create videos, images, and content just by speaking or typing what you want. We've unified 20+ AI models - Veo, Sora, Kling, Seedream, Nano Banana, WAN, and more into one seamless chat interface.
Here's what makes us different:
🎨 Unified AI Workspace - Access all major AI models without switching tabs or managing multiple subscriptions. One workspace, every tool.
🎬 Text & Image-To-Video Creation - Write down your vision and watch it come to life. Our AI handles the prompts, generation, and optimization behind the scenes.
⚡ Smart Prompt Optimization - We automatically rewrite and enhance your prompts for each AI model to get you better results without the trial and error.
🔄 Fast Iteration - Generate multiple variations side-by-side, compare results, and iterate in seconds instead of minutes. Simply tell Lucent what you want changed in natural language.
💡 Creative Assistant - Stuck? Our AI suggests ideas, improvements, and alternative approaches based on your project goals.
Who It's For
We built Lucent Chat for marketers who need to create campaign assets quickly, content creators producing videos and visuals at scale, and small teams who can't afford a different subscription for every AI tool. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the AI tool landscape, this is for you.
Thank you to this amazing community for all the support and feedback over the months. Product Hunt has been instrumental in shaping our product direction.
Try Lucent Chat free at https://www.lucentchat.com and let us know what you create!
Thanks for your time, and happy to answer any questions!
Alex, Dimi & the Lucent Chat team
Uizard
Man, I’ve wasted hours before just guessing at prompts, tweaking one word at a time, and still ending up with weird glitchy videos. Workflows are a lifesaver, literally just chatted like I was explaining it to a professional and got a polished ad in minutes. No prompt engineering degree needed.
Congratulations @alex_koum and Lucent team, you have a built something special.
Lucent Chat
@rizzykicks Love hearing this 🙌 you nailed the problem we wanted to solve.
Btw, we just rolled out 10 new video workflows that cover everything from street interviews to 80s TV style ads.
Would love to know: which workflow has been your favourite results so far?
Uizard
@alex_koum I'll be using the Person Holding Product workflow the most, but my favourite is the 80s TV Style workflow.
Lucent Chat
Every shot generated in Lucent. No tab switching.
This is what we built.
Watch it here:
Amurex
This looks amazing guys! Congratulations on launch 🔥