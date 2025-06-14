LLM SEO Report
LLM SEO Report lets you check what ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Claude think about your brand or a competitor. LLM SEO Report is a simple way to better understand how ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude think about various brands based on their llm training data.
With LLM SEO Report we built a very simple tool that lets your check what ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude think about your brand or your competitors.
It's a structured report that shows you what the most popular LLMs think about a brand, if they think it is popular, if they would recommend it (often not the same thing!) as well as what it knows about the official websites, important 3rd party websites in the space as well as related social media accounts that the LLMs find important.
IMPORTANT: for generating this report is the LLMs are not using web search as a tool, they answer only based on their training material.
This helps us to better understand what the LLMs think about a brand without any extra context that might influence them into one direction or another.
At its core the reports from LLM SEO Report show you what the LLMs already know and think about a brand BEFORE they use web search.
What LLMs already know and think affects how they search and also how they then think of the web search results.
I know, I know there are tons of tools and reports for SEO and LLM SEO out there, heck, we even built a few ourselves (https://llmseomonitor.com) and we're building even more.
But when working on SEO for LLMs this is one of the key reports that help @peterbuch and myself to get results.
That's why we wanted to make this tool more broadly available for fellow marketers, agencies and SEO consultants.
