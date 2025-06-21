LLM SEO FAQ
LLM SEO FAQ lets you generate search intent optimized FAQ content for any URL. Just paste in the URL and LLM SEO FAQ will write the ideal FAQ section optimized for your ideal customer profile within seconds. Great for SEO consultants, marketers and agencies.
Hey Hunters, Makers & Creators!
I’m Pete, one of the makers behind LLM SEO FAQ - our newest tool in the LLMSEO stack.
Over the past few months, we’ve been studying how top brands and agencies make themselves findable in Google and ChatGPT. One quick win kept showing up again and again: adding a smart FAQ section.
So we built a tool to automate it.
👉 Just drop in any URL, and LLM SEO FAQ will generate a fully optimized FAQ section tailored to your ideal customer profile.
👉 It's perfect for SEO consultants, marketers, and agencies looking for fast, high-leverage content that works in both Google and AI answer engines.
This is tool #3 in the LLMSEO stack, and we’re just getting started.
Would love your feedback - and if you have a website that could use better visibility, give it a spin and tell us how it goes 💛
Let me know if you'd like a version tailored to a specific target group (e.g. indie hackers, agency owners, etc.).
Have a great Sunday everyone, Pete & Tosh at LLMSEO
Waffle
@erivan
FAQs are
- great for your users
- great for traditional search engines like Google, Bing, Brave, Duckduckgo
- great for AI assistants like Chatgpt, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Grok
Here is why:
Most websites bury their content deep and if you have something to sell you want to help your users understand as fast as possible if they are in the right place.
Helping users understand what your website is about leads to longer 'time on site' which is one of the key indicators search engines like Google, Bing, Duckduckgo are using to decide if a user was happy with the search result or not leading to better or worse ranking in the future.
Newer AI assistants like ChatGPT are helping answer user questions using search engine results. Many users ask questions.
It helps ChatGPT find your content if you have FAQs in place that match questions users are asking ChatGPT.
This is because ChatGPT is using traditional search engines for searching and because ChatGPT will then analyze the content of the search results including the FAQs to answer the user question.
If your competitor doesn't have FAQs or FAQs that aren't as good as your FAQs chances are the user will get an answer from ChatGPT featuring your site instead of a competitor because ChatGPT will find your content more useful.
Waffle
