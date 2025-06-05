Livecaller
Launching today
Caller ID that works. Now for iOS.
52 followers
For the first time on iPhone, Livecaller brings free real-time caller ID and spam blocking, made possible by iOS 18. No account, no subscription, and no contact uploads. Built to feel native and designed for privacy, it fixes a problem iPhone users long faced.
An idea so obvious you'd wonder why it hadn't been done before...! (Until you recall how much Apple gatekeeps its platform and then you'll understand why!)
Calendar.AI
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Ken 👋
Fifteen years ago, I had a simple dream: bring real-time caller ID to iPhone.
For over a decade, it wasn’t possible. Apple simply didn’t allow it.
That finally changed with iOS 18.
And today, we’re launching Livecaller, a real-time caller ID and spam-blocking app for iPhone. No contact uploads, no account required, and no creepy tracking.
I’ve built multiple apps before (you may remember my previous launch, Calendar.AI), but this one is different.
This is the product we’ve been waiting over a decade to ship.
Here’s what Livecaller does:
Instantly shows you who’s calling before you pick up
Blocks spam, scams, and robocalls
Doesn’t upload your contacts or require an account
Lets you search unknown numbers (4B+ number database)
Bonus: Personalize your caller ID name with an emoji — just for Product Hunt
Claim yours here → https://livecallerid.com/producthunt
If you’re thinking, “Doesn’t iPhone already do this?”
The answer is… no, not really.
This is the first time Apple has allowed real-time lookup of incoming calls on iOS.
And unlike other apps, we don’t need your address book, subscription, or personal info.
We built Livecaller on one principle: you shouldn't have to trade your privacy for basic utility.
We never upload your contacts
No account is required to use the app
We use homomorphic encryption to match numbers — meaning we never “see” or store the actual phone numbers during the lookup
You can opt out of our database anytime: 👉 https://www.livecallerid.com/opt-out
Privacy isn’t a feature. It’s the foundation.
On behalf of the team, I’m genuinely excited to invite the Product Hunt community to try Livecaller and tell us what you think.
We’ve been heads-down building for months, and your feedback today will help shape what’s next — from smarter features to more personalization.
Thanks for checking us out 🙏
— Ken
Livecaller
Hey Product Hunt!
I’ve spent over 6 years working in the Caller ID space, all while being a lifelong iOS user.
I can’t tell you how many times I helped build powerful Android caller ID apps, thinking, “Why can’t we just do this on iPhone?”
The answer was always the same. Apple didn’t allow it.
That finally changed with iOS 18, and we didn’t waste any time.
Livecaller is the product I’ve wanted on my phone for years. It shows who’s calling while the phone is still ringing, blocks spam, and does it all without uploading your contacts, bombarding you with ads, or charging you anything.
It’s completely free.
If you’ve ever answered a call and regretted it, this one’s for you.
Appreciate everyone checking it out. It means a lot to finally share this.
Looking forward to answering your questions today!
-Alex