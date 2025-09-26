Launching today
Linkie - Lifetime deal

Linkie - Lifetime deal

Like Linktree, but sexier and unbranded

21 followers

Visit website
Linkie is a customizable link-in-bio tool that lets creators and businesses showcase all their important links, content, and products in one sleek, unbranded page - perfect for sharing across social media. Custom domain, analytics, email collection, and more.
Linkie - Lifetime deal gallery image
Linkie - Lifetime deal gallery image
Linkie - Lifetime deal gallery image
Linkie - Lifetime deal gallery image
Linkie - Lifetime deal gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityMarketingSocial media marketing
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ervin Kalemi
Maker
📌

Hi all! It's been a few years since launching Publer on Product Hunt, so it's good to be back with our second product.

We have been working on Linkie non-stop for the past year, so your feedback and support is highly appreciated.

Linkie currently supports:

  • Custom domain (or subdomain)

  • Adding website links, social media posts, and embeds

  • 4 different card types (small, square, rectangle, and line)

  • Real-time preview

  • Email collection

  • Detailed analytics

What else we have planned for Linkie:

  • Integration with Publer for automating content

  • Dynamic links based on visitor's country and device

  • Customizable clickable sticky banner

  • Layout and appearance settings

  • A lot more

Let me know your thoughts!

Thanks,
Ervin

Cruise Chen

I really like the real-time preview feature—makes tweaking link cards so much easier on the fly! Just curious - how the Publer integration will work for automating content, that sounds slick?

Theo Crewe-Read

Hi guys! This seems pretty cool, such a big market. I'm interested in the analytics - what sort of things will be available to track?

Dongnan

Congrats on the launch! IMO the lifetime deal at $30 looks way underpriced vs similar tools. Curious tho — how do you guys plan to handle scaling costs when usage grow?

Brainfish
Brainfish
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted