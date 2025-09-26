Launching today
Linkie - Lifetime deal
Like Linktree, but sexier and unbranded
Linkie is a customizable link-in-bio tool that lets creators and businesses showcase all their important links, content, and products in one sleek, unbranded page - perfect for sharing across social media. Custom domain, analytics, email collection, and more.
Launch tags:Productivity•Marketing•Social media marketing
Publer
Hi all! It's been a few years since launching Publer on Product Hunt, so it's good to be back with our second product.
We have been working on Linkie non-stop for the past year, so your feedback and support is highly appreciated.
Linkie currently supports:
Custom domain (or subdomain)
Adding website links, social media posts, and embeds
4 different card types (small, square, rectangle, and line)
Real-time preview
Email collection
Detailed analytics
What else we have planned for Linkie:
Integration with Publer for automating content
Dynamic links based on visitor's country and device
Customizable clickable sticky banner
Layout and appearance settings
A lot more
Let me know your thoughts!
Thanks,
Ervin
Agnes AI
I really like the real-time preview feature—makes tweaking link cards so much easier on the fly! Just curious - how the Publer integration will work for automating content, that sounds slick?
Hi guys! This seems pretty cool, such a big market. I'm interested in the analytics - what sort of things will be available to track?
Congrats on the launch! IMO the lifetime deal at $30 looks way underpriced vs similar tools. Curious tho — how do you guys plan to handle scaling costs when usage grow?