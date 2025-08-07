Launching today
LingoBuddy
Master Languages through AI-powered conversations
14 followers
The fastest way to learn a language through AI conversations - Practice real conversations with personalized feedback - Get instant grammar corrections - Learn naturally without memorizing vocabulary lists.
Agnes AI
Ngl, having AI adapt to your level in real-time is awesom—way better than just memorizing vocab. Makes practicing way less scary, fr. Jakob, you nailed it!
CourseCorrect
This is so cool. Congratulations on the launch!