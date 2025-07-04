Lero - Email Validator
Zero Bounce for Founders
Enterprise-grade email validation for founders. Check any address in 50 ms with 97.3 % accuracy. Pay-as-you-go from $0.0003/email—first 500 checks free. Stop overpaying for bounces. Launch day: win 1 M credits!
Hey Product Hunt!
After launching Released, our AI assistant for vacation rental hosts, we ran into a big problem: email bounces.
we needed to validate emails fast, accurately, and affordably, but most tools were overpriced, clunky, or just didn’t work well enough.
So we built Lero, a blazing fast, accurate, and affordable email validator made specifically for founders who want clean lists without blowing their budget.
50 ms validation speed
97.3% accuracy
From $0.0003/email — pay-as-you-go
First 500 emails free
Protect your sender reputation
Clean lists = higher conversions, fewer bounces
Special for Product Hunt:
🎟️ We’re giving away 1,000,000 free credits to a user who signs up today
💥 Use code PHFAM to validate 10,000 emails for just $0.99
Lero started as a tool I built to solve my own pain. Now it’s here to help other founders avoid the same trap.
