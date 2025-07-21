14 followers
Learnify is a beginner-friendly web dev platform that makes learning clean and structured. Master HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React & Python through clear explanations, real-world examples & zero-fluff guides, built by a self-taught dev who gets it.
What do you think? …
Learnify
Hey everyone👋I'm Shefali, a developer from India!I built Learnify because, when I was starting out, learning web development felt confusing and overwhelming. I noticed many platforms either made things too complicated or too simple. So, I wanted to create something in the middle, clean, clear tutorials that explain things step-by-step with real examples.What makes Learnify special is that it’s created by a self-taught developer, me, who’s still learning and teaching every day. It’s not just copied from docs or boring textbooks. There’s no fluff, only what you really need to build your confidence in web development.I started by posting threads on X (formerly Twitter), and I got a lot of DMs from people asking for more. That inspired me to build Learnify as a full platform with care and clarity, writing tutorials like I’m teaching my past self, simply and patiently.Check it out, explore, and share your thoughts with me!I’m looking forward to your feedback.Thank you,Shefali
Shefali, so happy to see you launch there! :) Thanks for passing your developing experience (even for free)! Wishing you good luck with the launch :)
BestPage.ai
Wow, finally a platform that ditches the fluff and just gets to the point! As someone who always gets lost in jargon, this approach is honestly a breath of fresh air.
Learnify
Hey everyone👋
I'm Shefali, a developer from India!
I built Learnify because, when I was starting out, learning web development felt confusing and overwhelming. I noticed many platforms either made things too complicated or too simple. So, I wanted to create something in the middle, clean, clear tutorials that explain things step-by-step with real examples.
What makes Learnify special is that it’s created by a self-taught developer, me, who’s still learning and teaching every day. It’s not just copied from docs or boring textbooks. There’s no fluff, only what you really need to build your confidence in web development.
I started by posting threads on X (formerly Twitter), and I got a lot of DMs from people asking for more. That inspired me to build Learnify as a full platform with care and clarity, writing tutorials like I’m teaching my past self, simply and patiently.
Check it out, explore, and share your thoughts with me!
I’m looking forward to your feedback.
Thank you,
Shefali
Shefali, so happy to see you launch there! :) Thanks for passing your developing experience (even for free)!
Wishing you good luck with the launch :)
BestPage.ai
Wow, finally a platform that ditches the fluff and just gets to the point! As someone who always gets lost in jargon, this approach is honestly a breath of fresh air.