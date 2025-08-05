Leadchee

Leadchee

Smarter CRM for startups

105 followers

Visit website
Leadchee is a CRM built for startups, designed to make managing leads effortless. Unlike bloated enterprise tools, Leadchee integrates seamlessly into your workflow, automating follow-ups, prioritizing leads, and giving you real-time insights.
This is the 2nd launch from Leadchee. View more

Leadchee

Launching today
The agentic CRM that maintains itself
Leadchee is a CRM for start-ups who actually need to close deals. Connect your Gmail, manage your pipelines, call clients internationally, send proposals — all in one place. AI handles the busy work so you can focus on selling. $29/month, everything included.
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Leadchee gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
SalesArtificial IntelligenceCRM
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Ceres Broker
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Mathias, founder of Leadchee. We built complete CRM for start-ups with everything you need to close deals: 📊 Visual sales pipelines - Shareable with clients (they see progress live) 📞 International VOIP - Call anyone, anywhere, logged automatically 📧 Gmail integration - Two-way sync, works while you sleep 📄 Proposal generator - Create, send, track when opened 🤖 AI assistant - Auto-creates leads, reminds you who needs follow-up ✅ Activity tracking - Tasks, calendar, full timeline per lead But why ? We did it because existing CRMs are either too basic (just contact lists) or enterprise bloat you'll never use. We wanted something complete but actually simple built for people who sell services, not products. CRMs are somewhat deprecated for the most part, a lot of them actually require you to manually input data as part of your job, while it should have been done either automatically or part of the process. Leadchee reworked from the ground up what a CRM should be, and focused on the core to create a truly next gen tool that will (and already does) lift most of the weight you're currently experiencing. Try it: https://leadchee.com What's missing from your current CRM? 👇