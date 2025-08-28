Launching today
A starter kit for creating your own online browser game, allowing you to launch it in a single weekend instead of spending months developing an engine and all the tedious basics. Your task is simply to add more features.
Hi everyone! 👊
I'm Michal, full-stack dev since 2016, still 9-7.
Last year, I was completely bored and depressed from building yet another business app, so I decided to build online games occasionally to balance things out.
For six months, I built a demo of an MMORPG(read dev-log), and during that time, I solved many of the more difficult problems and added basic mechanics:
- login/registration via nickname and password
- chat
- character movement with pathfinding
- moving items
- basic combat system
- basic skill progression system
- two monsters with simple AI
- map tiles with various effects on movement speed
- terrain elements and obstacles like trees and rocks
- map editor
Thanks to LaunchMMO, you can develop your MMO without spending hundreds of hours building the engine and all the difficult stuff. You can also slightly modify the server and build another online game (just like I'm currently doing when building a new game).
I built the server in Java + Spring Webflux with Netty, as it's a very stable ecosystem with a lot of tools.
The browser client is React + Phaser.
When writing the server code, I used design patterns and hexagonal architecture, thanks to which the logic layer is 100% separated from the network layer, so you can easily add raw TCP for, for example, a desktop client.
I'm curious what you think about it.
