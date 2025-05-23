Lasso Alarm Clock
Launching today
The device you have to tap to turn off your phone's alarm
A clever new alarm clock for people who struggle to get out of bed in the morning. Place the physical device somewhere far away from your bed. In the morning, you have to get up, walk to it and tap it to shut off your phone's alarm.
Hey Product Hunt!
My name is Mark. I have over a decade of experience as a designer and a lifetime of experience hitting the snooze button.
I've tried every product and trick in the book to get out of bed on time. Most alarm clocks (no matter how loud or annoying they are) are simply too easy for me to turn off before crawling right back into bed. For years this idea followed me around...what if there was an alarm clock that not only got me out of bed, but away from my bed?
I found that there are very few products out there that do just that. And the few that do, are not very well designed. I wanted to build a product that was not only effective for people like me, but one that looked good, felt good and was a delight to wake up with every morning.
I left my corporate job in April 2024 to build full time, and with the help of some old friends from design school, produced what I think is a pretty great MVP (I use it every morning).
But I'll let PH be the judge!
Our first 100 customers get 40% off over at lassoclock.com
Genius solution for snooze addicts like me! 😅 Does it work with any alarm app or just specific ones? ✨
Haha I love the idea Mark. A bit violent but I love it. Would love to have a progressive cool sound like birds or waterflow.