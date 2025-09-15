Launching today
LabelSync Pro
Auto-sync standardized labels across all your GitHub repos
5 followers
Auto-sync standardized GitHub labels across all your repos. Runs daily or on-demand, intelligently removes outdated labels & adds missing ones. Perfect for developers wanting consistent, professional repos without manual work. 100% free & open source.
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools•GitHub
Launch Team
NÉDELLEC Julien
Hunter
