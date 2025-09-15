Launching today
LabelSync Pro

Auto-sync standardized labels across all your GitHub repos

Auto-sync standardized GitHub labels across all your repos. Runs daily or on-demand, intelligently removes outdated labels & adds missing ones. Perfect for developers wanting consistent, professional repos without manual work. 100% free & open source.
👋 Hey Product Hunt community! I'm excited to share LabelSync Pro - a tool I built to solve a problem many developers face: inconsistent labeling across GitHub repositories. 🎯 What it does: Automatically syncs standardized labels to your newest repos Removes outdated labels and adds missing ones Runs daily or on-demand with zero manual intervention Fully customizable via JSON configuration 🚀 Why I built this: As someone managing multiple projects, I was tired of manually creating the same labels over and over. LabelSync Pro saves time and ensures all my repos look professional and organized. 🛠️ Perfect for: Solo developers with multiple projects Teams wanting consistent repo standards Anyone who loves automation and clean organization The tool is completely free and open source! I'd love your feedback and suggestions for improvements. Questions I'd love to answer: How do you currently manage labels across your repos? What other GitHub automation tools do you use? Any features you'd like to see added? Thanks for checking it out! 🙏
