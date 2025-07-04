Kyutai TTS
Launching today
The voice for your real-time AI applications
Kyutai TTS is a new open-source text-to-speech model optimized for real-time use. It's the first TTS that streams text in as it streams audio out, enabling ultra-low latency for LLM applications.
Hi everyone!
I was literally blown away by the quality of this new open-source text-to-speech model from Kyutai 🤯 The voices are incredibly natural, and the response time is impressively fast.
It's the first TTS that can stream text in while it streams audio out. Ultra speed. This is a huge deal for real-time conversational AI, as it can start talking almost instantly as an LLM generates text, without waiting for the full response.
It's amazing to see a model this good, with such a smart technical approach, be so generously open-sourced.
If you want to support their work, you can even help expand the voice library by donating your own voice here: https://unmute.sh/voice-donation