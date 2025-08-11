Launching today
Kuse
If ChatGPT, Notion, and a whiteboard had a genius baby
23 followers
Kuse turns messy inputs into structured deliverables, all on a canvas where your context is visual, editable, and reusable. Chaos in, genius out.
Hey PH fam!
Xiankun here, founder of Kuse.
A year and a half ago, we started exploring a question: how can humans and AI collaborate? As someone who lives in Figma and whiteboards to organize my thoughts, our first attempt was simple: a canvas where you could place your files and your LLM convo cards. This allowed for a fluid way to connect, select, and combine information to interact with the models more freely.
After we launched, we were amazed to see users uploading a huge variety of file types, using the whiteboard as their primary space for reading and processing information. This pushed us to rapidly expand our file support and processing capabilities. Soon after, users began asking for a way to generate specific deliverables, like images, documents, and even web pages, based on their uploaded information. We quickly got to work to make that a reality.
Through this journey, our core mission became crystal clear: in an age of fragmented information, we want to provide a unified workspace. A place where you and your AI partner can process all your relevant information and create the exact outputs you need.
So with Kuse, our focus is to empower you to:
-> All Your Information: continuously expanding support for more file formats and data sources, bringing everything that matters to you into one place.
-> Intuitive UX: a unified, visual interface to combine and leverage your information (real-time team collab is also WIP!)
-> Smarter AI: to better understand your context, and current ideas and workflows
-> Wide Range of Outputs: docs, images, videos, web pages, and more, without switching between different tools
Even without spending a dime on marketing, we're humbled to have over 400 fast-moving teams and 200,000 top performers: educators, product managers, creatives, consultants, students, and writers, love Kuse.
I was fortunate to go through Y Combinator with a previous company (rct.ai, W19), where I learned one simple but profound lesson: "make something people want."
Your feedback, suggestions, and critiques are invaluable in helping us get closer to that goal.
Thank you so much for your support! ❤️
Agnes AI
Love how Kuse lets you wrangle all your files and convo cards on one canvas—finally, no more hopping between apps just to get stuff done, fr. This is awesom!
@cruise_chen Thanks for the love, Cruise! 🙌 That’s exactly what we’re going for: one place where everything comes together so everyone can get things done seamlessly. We’ve got more canvas magic coming soon, so stay tuned!