KREA is a website where you can use AI to make images and videos.
KREA is a website where you can use AI to make images and videos.
Launched on March 24th, 2025
Launched on February 8th, 2025
Launched on December 20th, 2023
AI has a lot of creative possibilities and is actively developing further. I recommend it for use!
shortly tried it out. it has new interaction patterns and other potentials
the program is simply super, I’m very glad that I met it, wide functionality, simple design, and incredibly fast generation, I bought a paid subscription and have never regretted it, I recommend it!!!
Hey Hunters! 🎨✨
I am excited to hunt Krea 1 — Krea’s first image generation model, built to solve the "AI look" problem once and for all.
While most models struggle with soft textures, bland compositions, and overly contrasted styles, Krea 1 delivers:
✅ Crisp, realistic textures
✅ Wide aesthetic variety
✅ Deep artistic understanding
✅ 1.5K native resolution (up to 4K upscaled)
One of its standout features is the style reference system — you can guide the model using an image to define the vibe of your generation. Whether it’s dreamy, grainy B&W, or clean studio shots, Krea 1 adapts beautifully.
This isn’t just another AI image model — it’s a creative partner with serious aesthetic control. 🖌️
Give it a try here → krea.ai/krea-1
@saaswarrior Hey Ankit, this is amazing! Thank you so much for the hunt.
I am a noob when it comes to Product Hunt, but I have a question logistics-wise. Our mode is currently under private beta and we're increasing access every few hours.
Do you think we should reschedule the launch or what?
On one side, I'm fine creating some codes for the Product Hunt community to try it out and even add some discounts, but from another POV, we cannot give public access until it's ready for everyone like we say on the link at krea.ai/krea-1
What do you recommend?
Claap
