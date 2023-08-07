Kombai
Launched on December 7th, 2023
Launched on August 23rd, 2023
Kombai (Research Preview) is praised for its ability to efficiently convert UI designs into high-quality code, significantly reducing development time. Users appreciate its clean, logical code output without the need for manual tags or auto-layout adjustments. The tool is particularly beneficial for front-end developers, offering a productivity boost and helping to bridge the gap between design and code. A maker from FunBlocks AIFlow highlights its effectiveness in converting Figma designs to HTML, emphasizing its time-saving potential. Overall, Kombai is seen as a valuable asset for UI development.
Hello Product Hunt!
The Kombai team is back. We’re thrilled to launch our new domain-specific agent for frontend tasks and can't thank you enough for checking us out! 🙏
WHAT WE ARE LAUNCHING
Today, we’re introducing Kombai’s new avatar, the first domain-specific AI agent for Frontend development. It's a major evolution from our popular Figma-to-code tool, PH’s most upvoted devtool in 2023.
THE MOTIVATION
Today’s models, and by extension general-purpose coding agents, are great at tasks represented in benchmarks, e.g. SWE bench and Terminal Bench, as well as competitive programming platforms, e.g. Leetcode and Atcoder.
However even the frontier models struggle with real-world Frontend tasks, e.g. building a large component or a page using a given set of components and libraries; while adhering to best practices. For example, in our evaluation of large Frontend tasks, SOTA models were unable to produce compilable code 30-40% time, even when coupled with best-in-class MCPs.
On the other hand, AI prototyping tools are great for quickly producing complex-looking V0 (no pun intended) for a page or app. But their outputs can rarely, if at all, be used for long-term production codebases.
KEY CAPABILITIES & FEATURES
Kombai is laser-focused on the frontend domain and has highly specialized optimizations that make AI work for Frontend codebases. In real-world frontend benchmarks, Kombai consistently beats general-purpose agents, even when coupled with frontier models and popular MCPs.
Some of the interesting features:
Human-like Codebase Understanding: Learns your repo like a human developer to get parametrized, domain-specific context, going beyond simple embedding search.
Best-in-class Figma Interpretation: Uses an advanced engine to interpret complex, imperfect Figma designs that humans create.
Understands best practices of 30+ frontend libraries: Uses built-in, human-tested context engine.
Plans before it codes, preview before you save: Get editable plans before coding, see visual previews in a sandbox, and iterate safely with a no-write-by-default policy.
Smart Model Routing: We continuously benchmark frontier models, so our agent automatically picks the best one for your task, saving you time and cost.
NEXT STEPS
We are committed to improving with your help. Please give the agent a try and share your feedback. Our team will be live all day to answer your questions. We can't wait to build the future of frontend development with you!
Dipanjan
Co-founder & CEO, Kombai
Folks, we have a generous free tier for this launch. Very excited to get all your feedback. 🎉🎊
