Launching today
KiForm (beta)
Create Forms that People Love.
96 followers
Create Forms that People Love.
96 followers
KiForm is a modern form builder designed for speed, simplicity, and beautiful user experiences. Currently in beta, it helps creators, businesses, and teams publish forms that feel polished and engaging without the bloat or complexity of traditional tools.
Free
Launch tags:Design Tools•User Experience•Marketing
Launch Team / Built With
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
TimeDay
Hello, Im Jacky. The Founder of KiForm.
The origin of this business is kinda funny.
Back when I ran a web design agency, a spa owner filled out our online form and asked:
“Are you still in business? Love your work, but the contrast between your website and your form is throwing me off. It’s like eating at a luxury restaurant and then eating at McDonald’s the next day.”
That comment made me think. Does ugly, off-brand forms hurt a business?
So, I ran an experiment. A local coffee shop let me test two forms: one built in Google Forms, and one with an early version of KiForm.
The results were clear, customers are 24% more likely to complete the KiForm version compared to google.
So I decided to create a better prototype of KiForm and now we're here.
So give KiForm a try. We're not a big company, just one guy that created a solution that works.
Congratulations!
KiForm looks super clean and modern—love how simple yet polished it feels. Curious, how do you see KiForm standing out from tools like Typeform or Tally in the long run?
TimeDay
@jason123
Hey Jason Great Question!
currently KiForm is very Ridged in terms of customizability.
In the next 1-2 months, KiFrom will have the same level of customization as Canva :)