Keep track of money and objects you lend or borrow.
A simple and powerful organizer of everything you lend or borrow – whether it’s money, books, tools, or just about anything else. Don’t rely on memory or scattered notes, Keepfully gives you a clear overview of your personal loans, helping you stay organized.
Hi everyone! I’m the developer of the app and hope you like the extensive update I was working on for quite a while.
Like all of my apps, Keepfully is a passion project I work on during weekends and evenings. People often ask me, “Why don’t you let AI build the app for you and free up more of your time?” Of course, I’ve used AI here and there to help find and fix bugs, but overall, I prefer to do it myself.
Why is that? Because, for me, the goal is to learn and understand how things are done. I want to discover new things along the way, have fun bringing my own ideas to life, and ultimately create something that’s useful to others—and maybe even earns a buck or two. That, to me, feels infinitely more rewarding.
Either way, enjoy the app and feel free to send me feedback via: https://www.pxlwaves.com/support
I would forcefully install this on my friends' phones who have somehow "forgotten" to give me borrowed things back! :D Good idea, Alexander :)