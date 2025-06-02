Keboola MCP Server
Launching today
Your AI agent just became a data engineer. Keboola MCP Server lets Claude, Cursor or ChatGPT build actual data pipelines—with error handling, logging & built-in governance. Describe your workflow and get production infrastructure in seconds.
Lovable for Data Pipelines: Revolution in Data Engineering
Hi all, I am Pavel one of the co-founders. Ever needed to get data from multiple sources, put it together and send it to your Salesforce or Google Ads ? Remember how difficult it was and how many hours your team had to spend on it ?
Starting today you can vibe code data pipelines yourself and get the data when you need it! Together with Claude or Cursor this becomes a reality.
Check it out and let me know what you think :)
Here is video in action by Avery:
@pavel_dolezal2 :) Proud to be part of this!
Say hello to the future of data engineering :)
I'm not going to play it cool, because this is a big one ☺️
We built this for every data engineer who’s ever stared at a failed job, tired of chasing nulls, fixing broken DAGs, a silent timeout, or for every “ran successfully, but returned 0 rows” mystery. “Seriously? I just wanted to join two tables.”
With the Keboola MCP Server, you just describe what you need.
And your AI agent (Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT) builds a real, production-grade pipeline for you.
Versioned. Logged. Governed. Actually usable. And fast.
We’re proud of what we built. And I'm even more excited to see what you build with it .
🔨 Ready to Start?
Full docs + usage examples on GitHub
👉 https://github.com/keboola/mcp-server
Product info, use cases, and demo:
👉 https://www.keboola.com/mcp?utm_campa...