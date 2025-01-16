5 followers
Hi everyone!Microsoft is showcasing Athena, their internal AI developer agent. The simplest way to think about it is like having Devin right inside Teams.It acts as a virtual teammate for their engineers, helping manage the entire development lifecycle, from pull requests and tasks to releases, all within their chat workflow.While Athena is internal, Microsoft also released Dex, an open-source template that serves as a blueprint for building your own version. So it’s a practical starting point for anyone looking to build similar powerful AI agent workflows for their own team.
