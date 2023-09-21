Journalist Hunt is a database of 340K+ journalists to help your business get media coverage. Our journalists are filtered by location, industry, tags, beats and outlets so you can quickly find ones who are best fit with your business.
Journalist Hunt helps you get media attention by connecting you with over 100k+ journalists in one place.
Hi Product Hunt!
Getting your story in front of the right journalists is very hard. Manually searching through LinkedIn, X, media outlets, staff directories and other random platforms can take lots of hours of your time and still leave you with the incomplete or wrong data.
To solve this problem, we built Journalist Hunt: a comprehensive database of 100,000 journalists to feature your business.
We have 100,000 journalists live today, each with 40+ data points:
• Name, role, seniority, outlet, journalist type
• Beats, industries, what they cover and don’t
• Bios, Blurbs, recent articles, total articles
• Verified contacts (email, socials)
• Outlet details (website, socials, founded year, location)
• And more
You can filter by location, primary & secondary beats, title, outlet, industry, or format (print, podcast, video) and build outreach lead lists in minutes.
We first launched an early version about two years ago. We gained some traction, but users churned. Turns out, people really cared about the depth of data points. Instead of quitting, we rebuilt everything. Now we’re launching it out in stages: 100k live today, another 100k in a couple of weeks, and we'll continue until we hit at least 400k journalists across every industry.
Also, most journalist/media database tools cost thousands a year or more. We believe you shouldn’t have to pay that much to get good data, so we built Journalist Hunt to give nearly the same depth, but at a price that makes sense for smaller companies and teams.
As part of our Product Hunt launch, we’re offering 50% off forever with code PH50 (this week only). Just apply it at checkout.
We’d also love to hear your feedback! Thank you 🙏