Javu is a language learning app designed for busy people who want to learn faster. It adapts to your inputs and daily experiences, personalizing your learning for maximum efficiency.
I'm terrible at learning languages. What's more, I don't have the time for it, or the motivation to set up a routine. It's embarrassing because I've lived in Portugal for 6 years and am still not fluent in Portuguese. I'm exposed to it all the time, but it blows through my head, like a gentle breeze, and out the other side! Javu, therefore, is designed to help capture and hold onto language, without making you work for it.
There are flashcard apps that help you memorise words, but they are boring—it feels like studying—and they are complicated to understand and set up. So you might turn to mainstream language apps, which are fun, but you learn sentences like "There's a shark in the pool"—not relevant to your life! (or anybody's actually.) Javu, on the other hand, is a gamified language app, but the content—words, sentences, images, etc—is your own. Quizzes are dynamic and interactive, but they are generated from words and context that you choose. And if choosing the right words or creating context ever feels like work, Javu is deeply integrated with AI, to provide tailored suggestions at every step. Personally, I use a mix of AI-generated content and images or sentences from my own life, which make the quizzes really diverse and personal. And in this way, I'm slowly progressing with Portuguese
😅.
One advantage of flashcard apps, however, is the use of spaced-repetition. Javu uses this too, but it's done behind the scenes, so you get the benefits of it without thinking about it.
It's been 2+ years in the making but I feel that this is just the beginning; there are big plans and many more features in the pipeline!
I would love to hear your feedback 🙂
Love the focus on personalization and real-life context — it’s exactly what busy learners need to stay engaged and make real progress.