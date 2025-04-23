Instance
Instance is an AI-powered app builder for iOS, Android, and the web that lets you create apps, games, and websites by describing them in plain English. If coding has ever slowed you down, Instance will help you bring your ideas to life.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
A few years ago, my co-founders and I set out to make coding more accessible and built @Mimo, which has since helped some 35 million people learn to code. Today, we’re launching Instance and, ironically, might make coding… optional.
Instance is an AI app builder for iOS, Android, and the web. It’s made for designers, founders, and PMs with ideas for apps, games, tools, websites, etc., but little or no coding experience. A friend recently described it as his “developer buddy”.
Here’s how it works:
You tell Instance what you want to build (via text or voice; more to come)
Instance creates a fully functional product (built-in support for databases; more to come)
You extend and iterate through conversations
Considering we spent 8+ years teaching people to code, launching Instance might sound like self-disruption. But honestly, it feels like fulfilling the mission we started: making software development accessible.
Early testers have already created amazing products with Instance (some even made it to top spots on PH). Give it a try, build something of your own (perhaps even launch it on PH), and tell us what you think.
And stay tuned for more!
Henry, Johannes, Dennis, Lorenz & team