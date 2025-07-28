Immersity for Mobile

Launching today

Immersity turns images into immersive videos instantly.

Immersity for mobile converts your photos into immersive video reels, making each moment feel within reach. Boost engagement, spike your likes, and impress your friends with social-ready reels and stories.

The Immersity web app has been available for a while, but the free mobile app only recently launched earlier this month. It's a fun app to experiment with snapshots, digital artwork, and more.

