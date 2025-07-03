ICEBlock
Report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity
Stay informed about reported ICE sightings within a 5 miles radius of your current location in real-time. ICEBlock is a community-driven app that allows you to share and discover location-based reports without revealing any personal data.
“When we see 5-year-olds in courtrooms without representation, college students being disappeared for their political
beliefs and babies ripped from their mothers’ arms as they scream for their children in the name of patriotism, we are
watching history repeat itself,” said Joshua Aaron, developer of ICEBlock, to Los Angeles. He describes our current climate and the ongoing deportations as reminiscent of Nazi Germany, “This is literally the rise of fascism and authoritarianism, everybody should do their part to fight back against it.”
— LA Mag
It's a great idea, but I'm sorry it had to come to life. It strongly reminds me of the situation in Europe decades ago, even from the Cold War era, when we had communist Czechoslovakia.