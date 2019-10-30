Huntr
The job search tool that automates the job search for you4.5•38 reviews•
165 followers
Huntr is your all-in-one job search tool. From building your resume to reviewing it to a quick job save to a tailored resume and cover letter, Huntr helps job seekers throughout the process of searching for their next exciting opportunity. Whether you're applying for an internship or an executive role, Huntr's AI is sophisticated and will craft a resume for you at the level you're at with the right vocabulary and keywords needed to present yourself at the level you're applying for.
Huntr
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Rennie here, founder of Huntr.
A year ago we launched our resume builder with AI generative tools included - but the process to build a great resume was still time consuming; generate a summary here, rewrite a bullet there. It still required the job seeker to decide where AI generations or rewrites were needed or not. We knew AI could do more, so we built two side-by-side tools to cover every resume scenario.
✨ What’s new today
💬 AI Resume Review - Professional-level, line by line critique to tighten grammar, metrics, structure, impact and more. It aligns your resume to a role and seniority level (i.e: Senior Software Engineer). Specialist AIs audit every line (Experience, Skills, Education, Summary, etc) and surface edits you can accept, tweak, or ignore - with the “why” attached—in under five minutes.
🎯 AI Resume Tailor - Job-specific rewrite that mirrors a single posting’s skills, keywords, tone, and culture. Paste a job description, click once, and watch your resume rewrite itself: keywords mapped, responsibilities highlighted, culture tone matched. A live Match Score shows coverage as you tweak.
📊 Why it matters
Analyzing 851 k applications logged in Huntr Q1 2025, tailored resumes converted to interviews 2.21× more often than generic ones. Now you can get that edge (whether you need a broad resume audit or a laser-focused job fit) in minutes instead of days.
💜 Indie notes
Bootstrapped and user-led - your feedback shapes the roadmap.
Free accounts get a complimentary preview review + tailor to try before upgrading.
Product Hunt was pivotal in getting our first 1000 users, all the way back in 2017!
Can’t wait to hear what you think!
Rennie Haylock
Founder, Huntr