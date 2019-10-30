Huntr is your all-in-one job search tool. From building your resume to reviewing it to a quick job save to a tailored resume and cover letter, Huntr helps job seekers throughout the process of searching for their next exciting opportunity. Whether you're applying for an internship or an executive role, Huntr's AI is sophisticated and will craft a resume for you at the level you're at with the right vocabulary and keywords needed to present yourself at the level you're applying for.