Launch your online store with AI

5.03 reviews

87 followers

Create your online store with a built-in eCommerce integration, and edit your website just by chatting with AI. Easily manage products, orders, payments and more. When you’re ready, launch your online shop in one click.
Hostinger Horizons with eCommerce

Launch your online store with AI
Artificial IntelligenceE-CommerceNo-Code
Hey Product Hunt 👋, we built something we’re really stoked about: Hostinger Horizons with a fully integrated eCommerce solution that you can connect with just one click. How does it work? Create your store just by chatting with AI and easily manage products, orders, payments and more with a built-in online store integration. Customize your store: Make further changes any time by prompting the AI to edit your online shop. Stay in control by making changes to the copy and images through the interface, or access the code editor. Own your product catalog: Upload images of your products, and AI will automatically create product descriptions for you. You can always edit them as you like. Secure payments: The integration supports 100+ secure payment methods (Stripe, PayPal, etc.). Payment method availability depends on your store's country, currency, and where your customers are based. We’re hoping that Horizons will help more people bring their visions to reality. Let us know what you are going to create 🚀