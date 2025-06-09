Hope AI
Launching today
Architect agent that builds professional software
Build maintainable, production-grade applications. Control generation at component-level with prompts and design sketches. Compose with design system and reusable components. Deploy instantly. Generate code that developers love! By Bit Cloud.
Hope AI
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋
What is Hope AI?
The intelligent architect agent that builds and composes professional software, including fully-featured platforms, complete pages or reusable UI components.
It empowers dev teams to build robust apps at unparalleled speed with professional coding standards while ensuring full-human control and optimizing software for long-term orientation, consistency and ease of maintenance.
What makes Hope AI different?
While current AI coding tools excel at generating snippets and prototypes, they often struggle with architectural integrity, complexity, and long-term maintainability. Hope AI overcomes these limitations by architecting and composing professional, reusable components, into cohesive, complete features and platforms. This approach significantly accelerates time-to-market while ensuring professional-grade standards and seamless long-term maintenance.
Example project
Live app: https://product-cult-yturoh.bit-...
Github repository: https://github.com/teambit/produ...
Bit Cloud organization: https://bit.cloud/infinity
What’s included?
Professional-grade architecture. Describe goals in plain language. Hope AI proposes architecture, and generates professional code with complete documentation and test coverage.
Composable & Controllable. Full control over generation, refine components using prompts, file attachments and direct code changes.
Modern tech stack. Leverage modern tech stacks such as React, Node.js, Apollo GraphQL, MongoDB.
Install, Import or Deploy. Install reusable components as packages, import source code into repositories with a single command, or deploy apps and services instantly.
Leveraging Bit Cloud, Hope AI delivers an AI-native development experience for reusable components, seamlessly connecting Github Copilot, Cursor or other AI agents via the MCP server and infusing them with a rich ecosystem of your reusable building blocks.
Would love to hear what you think or what you'd like to see next!