Learn to play any song on any instrument from YouTube!
With Home Music School you can learn to play any song on any instrument directly from YouTube! How? We built a very special app with a unique player, organizer and tools that helps you learn faster and easier than ever!
🎬 YouTube is a goldmine for music tutorials - but it's also a mess for learners.
Have you ever tried learning a song from a YouTube video? You end up spending more time tapping, rewinding, slowing down, or hunting for the right spot than actually practicing. The official YouTube player just isn’t made for musicians.
🛠️ That’s why we built Home Music School.
It’s a supercharged video player designed for learning music. You can:
✅ Set time points & loop sections
✅ Slow down or speed up videos
✅ Use a metronome synced to the video
✅ Record yourself playing along
✅ Add notes
…and much more - all in one place.
🚀 Built for learners
We didn’t stop at playback tools. Home Music School also includes:
🎵 A powerful video organizer
🎯 AI-powered tagging
📊 Personal statistics & practice time tracking
💾 Auto-saving of settings per song
🎸 A built-in tuner
🌟 A hand-curated library of over 100,000+ top-quality YouTube tutorials, growing every day.
🌍 Cross-platform and community-ready
You can use our app on Android, iPhone, iPad, PC, or Mac. We also support light and dark themes, left-handed mode and more than 10 languages.
We're building this for everyone.
Check homemusicschool.app for download links and more info!