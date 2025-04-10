457 followers
👋 Hey Hunters!
I’m excited to hunt Higgsfield Steal – a game-changing browser extension that lets you recreate any image you find online… with yourself in it.
Just hover over an image, click Recreate, and instantly generate the same pose, lighting, and outfit — but now featuring you, thanks to your Soul ID.
✨ STEAL = Style Trace Extraction & Adaptive Layer
💻 Works on any image across the web
⚡ Fast, fun, and wildly creative
Whether it’s a fashion look, iconic moment, or viral photo — now it’s yours to steal (ethically 😉).
Give it a try and let the recreations begin!
Great hunt! @saaswarrior
BestPage.ai
Whoa, AI-powered camera control? That’s such a gamechanger for creators who just want to focus on their ideas, not settings. Seriously smart stuff, fr.
