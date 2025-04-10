18 followers
Launched on April 11th, 2025
Hey Hunters 👋
I’m excited to hunt Higgsfield Speak — the fastest way to create cinematic, motion-driven talking videos! 🎬🗣️
Just launched with our biggest update yet, Speak lets you:
✅ Pick a style – From professional to playful
✅ Choose an avatar – Or upload your own
✅ Type a script – That’s all it takes
We handle the rest: realistic motion, expressive voice, and human-like emotion, all powered by cutting-edge AI.
Perfect for creators, marketers, educators, or anyone who wants to tell powerful stories — visually and emotionally.
Try it now and bring your words to life in seconds
