Higgsfield
The ultimate AI-powered platform for creators
201 followers
The ultimate AI-powered camera control for creators by creators
201 followers
The ultimate AI-powered camera control for creators by creators
Launched on June 18th, 2025
Launched on June 6th, 2025
Launched on April 11th, 2025
Hey Hunters! 👋
Meet Higgsfield Soul — our brand new high-aesthetic AI photo model that’s redefining what’s possible with a single selfie.
📸 50+ curated presets
💅 Fashion-grade realism
⚡️ So good… it might just make you throw away your iPhone.
Whether you're creating hyper-real portraits, exploring your digital identity, or crafting the next viral avatar — Soul brings cutting-edge style to your fingertips.
Give it a try and drop your favorite preset in the comments! 👇