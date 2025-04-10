The ultimate AI-powered camera control for creators by creators
This is the 10th launch from Higgsfield. View more
Product placement is finally solved by Higgsfield
Higgsfield Ads 2.0
Launching today
Your entire production, marketing, and creative team is now a Mini App inside Higgsfield
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Hey Hunters 🚀
Product placement just got a massive upgrade! With Higgsfield Ads 2.0, you don’t just get tools—you get your entire creative, marketing, and production team packed inside one Mini App.
Perfect for solopreneurs who want to build, market, and grow without juggling multiple tools or subscriptions. Excited to see how this changes the game for creators and small businesses.
What do you think—would you use Higgsfield as your all-in-one creative & marketing partner?