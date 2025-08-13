Launching today
HeyTaco Milestones for Slack
Celebrate Birthdays & Work Anniversaries Automatically
Automatically celebrate your team's special days in Slack — no spreadsheets, no reminders. Just fun, personalized messages, tacos 🌮, and shared moments that make your team feel seen and appreciated.
HeyTaco!
Hey there 👋 Doug here, founder and Chief Taco Officer at HeyTaco 🌮
For years, people have told me:
"Doug, I love the tacos… but they don't help me remember Karen's birthday."
Fair. Tacos do a lot of things, but managing calendars isn't one of them.
So we built Milestones — a fun, automatic way to celebrate birthdays and workiversaries right inside Slack.
No spreadsheets.
No awkward "Oops, totally meant to say this yesterday…" messages.
Just timely celebrations and digital tacos flying like confetti.
Honestly, we should've built this years ago. Karen would've appreciated it. (She still brings it up.)
I'll be lurking around all day, so drop your milestone questions, your most awkward work birthday stories, or your hottest taco takes.
Let's make some noise 🎉
✌️💛🌮 —Doug
AltPage.ai
No way, this is exactly what my team’s been missing—remembering birthdays and anniversaries is impossible with all our Slack noise. Does it work with remote teams in different time zones?
Agnes AI
No more "oops, missed your birthday" moments—this is honestly genius, Doug! Automagic milestone reminders in Slack? So clutch for keeping team vibes up, fr.