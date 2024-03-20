Hex

Hex unifies deep analytical work, trusted context, and conversational self‑service in one platform — where data teams, business users, and AI agents work together for maximum impact. Thousands of modern companies use Hex to explore data, build interactive apps, and power insight-driven decisions.
The world's best agentic notebook for data analytics
Let Hex's agent abstract away the most tedious parts of data work, so you focus on the new, the novel, and the gnarly. Hex brings the best of Claude Sonnet 4 directly to our powerful notebooks where thousands of data teams are already working.
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Olivia, a product manager at Hex. Today, I’m excited to introduce the Notebook Agent.


For the last few months, data people have been watching as software engineers have been getting first-class agentic tools to do their work, stuck copying and pasting trying to keep up. We built the Notebook Agent to change that.


Now you can get the best of agentic capabilities in Hex. Just ask a question, get to a first draft in minutes, and iterate on any complex analysis with full control over the agent’s edits.


Why Hex? Because the agent lives right where you work — connected to your projects, files, and warehouse tables. It has the context and tools to understand your analysis and can generate SQL, Python, native visualizations, and Markdown summaries.


We’re already seeing folks use it to get started faster with ad hoc exploration and supercharge deep-dive analysis. If you try it out, let us know what you think!

