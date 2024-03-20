I'm a software engineer. I'm used to using an IDE + git to manage complex code. And, I'm leaning more and more heavily on AI to write my actual code.

Hex has its own revision control and audit trails (via git export), but git syncing is one-way; I can't make edits and sync back to Hex. And, it has its own AI magic, but it is pretty limited (and I don't have control over it).