Hex
238 followers
Launched on May 29th, 2024
Hex is praised for its ability to streamline data analysis workflows, offering a flexible and collaborative workspace. Users appreciate its support for SQL, Python, and drag-and-drop visualization, making it ideal for data teams. The makers of General Collaboration highlight its effectiveness in building essential dashboards and reports. Additionally, feedback from Hero Stuff emphasizes its beautiful dashboards and customizable yet simple UI. Overall, Hex is valued for making data analytics accessible and efficient, enhancing both exploration and insight sharing.
Hex
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Olivia, a product manager at Hex. Today, I’m excited to introduce the Notebook Agent.
For the last few months, data people have been watching as software engineers have been getting first-class agentic tools to do their work, stuck copying and pasting trying to keep up. We built the Notebook Agent to change that.
Now you can get the best of agentic capabilities in Hex. Just ask a question, get to a first draft in minutes, and iterate on any complex analysis with full control over the agent’s edits.
Why Hex? Because the agent lives right where you work — connected to your projects, files, and warehouse tables. It has the context and tools to understand your analysis and can generate SQL, Python, native visualizations, and Markdown summaries.
We’re already seeing folks use it to get started faster with ad hoc exploration and supercharge deep-dive analysis. If you try it out, let us know what you think!
🖖,
Olivia