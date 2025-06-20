HearSay Learn
Launching today
Personalized audio language lessons
15 followers
Gain confidence for real conversations in 30+ languages. Personalized audio lessons to boost listening & speaking skills. Learn on the go, screen-free.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
We’re thrilled to launch HearSay Learn! AI-powered audio lessons that help you learn a new language, wherever you are.
HearSay is 100% audio-based, so you can learn while commuting, cooking or walking the dog. It’s inspired by old-school programs like Pimsleur or Michel Thomas language CDs, but integrated with AI and way more affordable. 🎧
Most language apps have you tapping flashcards or translating sentences on your phone but learners require more. At HearSay, we focus on the key foundations that address learners needs:
Comprehension -> Before you can speak confidently, you need to recognize and process the language in real time.
Relevance -> You remember what matters to you. When content feels personal and useful, it's engaging and sticks.
Repetition -> Learning takes repeated cycles of remembering, forgetting, and recalling.
Novelty -> Novelty is required to build upon the foundation, ensuring long-term sustainable learning.
Unlike passive audio content, HearSay users participate actively during lessons and use spaced repetition to lock in vocabulary. It brings words and phrases back at just the right time, so they move from short to long-term memory.
The lessons constantly prompt you to speak out loud, and the personalized narratives create relevant and engaging topics available in 30+ languages, whether you want to flirt in French, survive German bureaucracy, or attend salsa classes in Spanish.
We’re also partnering with incredible, experienced teachers (with 0% commission) to provide private & affordable online classes that pair beautifully with the audio lessons. Teachers can become true learning orchestrators, guiding learners journey and building on their progress, and because we don’t take a cut, they earn more - and learners get more value.
Try it now at https://www.hearsaylearn.com
We're just getting started, so we'd love your feedback, ideas, and questions. AMA below or drop us an email at team@hearsaylearn.com